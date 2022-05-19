APM Terminals Pipavav's Q4 net profit increases 10% to Rs 72 crore

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Debt-laden IL&FS says it has completed stake sale in Prime Terminals FZC
MP Board 10th result 2022 out on mpbse.nic.in; get direct download link
TCS Q4 result today: Here are top brokerage expectations on its performance
MP Board 12th result 2022 declared on mpbse.nic.in: Steps to download marks
-
APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) on Thursday reported a 10 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 72.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The private port operator had recorded a net profit of Rs 65.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year ended March 2021, according to a company statement.
Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 220.07 crore, a growth of 13 per cent, over Rs 193.4 crore clocked during the March quarter of FY 2020-21, it said.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for Q4FY22 was at Rs 129 crore, up 12 per cent, as compared to Rs 115.6 crore in the same period of FY21, it stated.
The net profit for the full-fiscal 2021-22, however, declined 11 per cent to Rs 193.6 crore against Rs 218.10 crore in FY21.
Revenue from operations during the year stood at Rs 743.5 crore, logging a 1 per cent growth over FY21.
The container cargo business for the year stood at 628,000 TEUs, while the bulk business was 4.19-million MT, it said.
The liquid business from the port was recorded at 0.81-million MT, the release said, adding that during the period the port also handled 23,874 cars under the RoRo category.
RoRo is short for 'Roll-on, Roll-off', which describes how products are loaded and discharged from a vessel.
It also said that the APM Terminals Pipavav became the first Indian port connected to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), the country's high-speed and high-capacity railway corridor dedicated exclusively for freight movement.
Besides, the Port also secured new services, expanding its footprint in the global markets and the port handled 77 export double stack trains originating from the North West hinterland of India in March 2022, which is the highest ever inward trains managed at the port in a month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU