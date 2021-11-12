Apollo Hospitals sees 4-fold jump in profit to Rs 267.4 cr in Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals reports profit after tax of Rs 489 crore for June quarter
Apollo Hospitals is a healthy option for long-term investors. Here's why
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
-
Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Friday reported an over fourfold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 267.41 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of a pick-up in non-COVID-19 revenue and steady return of patient mix to pre-COVID-19 levels.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 58.99 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,717.07 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,760.72 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said, "We are glad to report a strong quarter that builds on the trajectory that we saw in the first three months of the year."
During the second quarter, the company also saw patients confidently returning to the hospitals including the OPDs and inpatient admissions. The trend has started to shift with an increase in non-COVID-19 revenue and a pick-up in surgical volumes, he added.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise through its existing subsidiary Assam Hospitals Ltd has entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of a 64 per cent majority stake in Asclepius Hospitals and Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which runs a 180-bed multispeciality hospital in Guwahati under the name of Excelcare Hospital, the filing said.
"The acquisition would be for an Enterprise value of Rs 210 crore and would be funded by Assam Hospitals Ltd, primarily through its reserves," it added.
The company's board has approved the proposal for appointment of Rama Bijapurkar as an additional director with effect from November 12, 2021, to hold office as its independent director, the filing said.
As on September 30, 2021, Apollo Hospitals had 7,647 operating beds across the network.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU