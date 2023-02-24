JUST IN
ABB to invest Rs 1,000 cr in India in next 5 years; new facility in Nashik
Business Standard

Apple may launch high-end, low-end second-generation AR headset in 2025

Apple's second-generation AR (Augmented Reality)/MR (Mixed Reality) headset will feature two high-end and low-end models, which will likely launch in 2025.

Topics
Apple  | Augmented reality

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple's second-generation AR (Augmented Reality)/MR (Mixed Reality) headset will feature two high-end and low-end models, which will likely launch in 2025.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict (a Chinese electronic components manufacturer) and Foxconn (a Taiwanese multinational electronics manufacturer), respectively.

"Apple's second-generation AR/MR headset has two high-end and low-end models. The high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict and Foxconn, respectively. The current launch schedule for both models will likely be in 2025," Kuo said in his latest report.

Additionally, Kuo stated that Pegatron will withdraw gradually from Apple's headset business and will likely transfer its AR/MR development team and production resources to Luxcaseict (a joint venture between Luxshare ICT and Pegatron), led by Luxshare ICT, in the first half of 2023.

In this case, Luxshare ICT will take over the design and production of the high-end headset.

Such changes will lead to "the subsequent acceleration of reducing the cost of the headset, which is what Apple expects", he added.

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly introduce its mixed reality (MR) headset at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

In a tweet, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said, "Apple has postponed the planned introduction of its mixed-reality headset from around April to June at the annual WWDC conference, the latest setback for Apple's next major device".

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 20:46 IST

