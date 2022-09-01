Apple may launch new 'iPhone 14 Max' this year along with other models

-
ALSO READ
Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event: All about expected iPhone 14 launch
Taiwan's Pegatron to manufacture Apple iPhones worth Rs 7,258 crore
Apple might bring always-on display feature in iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max
GIC, Capital Group buy KKR's entire stake in Max Health; stock surges 10%
iPhone 14: Check the expected launch price, release date and other details
-
Amid several reports of no iPhone mini this year, a new report suggests that tech giant Apple may instead unveil a new "iPhone 14 Max", along with regular models that it has been launching for years.
The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its September 7 event, including a standard 6.7-inch model widely referred to as the "iPhone 14 Max" in rumours, reports AppleInsider.
However, the device could actually end up having a different name -- like iPhone 14 Plus, the report said.
The lineup, this year, may consist of a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.
Recent reports said that while the A16 Bionic chipset will power the Pro models, the non-Pro models will retain the A15 chip.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will combine a circular hole-punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout for their camera setup and Face ID functionality.
Called 'Far Out', the September 7 event will showcase the new iPhone 14 lineup, Watches, and other products.
This will be an in-person event at Apple's Cupertino campus in the US, the company's first big event to take place since the two years of the pandemic.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 09:12 IST