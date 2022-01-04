BMW India sales up 34% to 8,876 units in 2021, highest growth in decade

-
German automaker BMW on Tuesday reported a sales growth of 34 per cent last year over 2020, its highest growth in a decade in India, with a dispatch of 8,876 units.
The luxury automaker dispatched 8,236 BMW and 640 Mini units in 2021.
Besides, BMW Motorrad sold 5,191 motorcycles last year.
The automaker had sold 6,604 units across BMW and MINI brands in 2020.
"BMW Group India has remained strong and resilient with all its three brands BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad - posting stellar growth. Greater flexibility and farsighted planning in business processes ensured that we overcame unpredictable market situations and increased our market share," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.
An attractive product portfolio especially designed keeping in mind the requirements of Indian customers and an unwavering emphasis on customer service has significantly propelled brand loyalty and drawn many new customers into the company's fold, he added.
BMW India said over 40 per cent of the sales were generated last year from locally produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range including the X1, the X3 and the X5.
The new models such as the M 340i xDrive, BMW X7 and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine which were in excessive demand were either completely sold out or had a long waiting period of several months, it added.
BMW Motorrad posted growth of 102.5 per cent over last year.
The G 310 R and G 310 GS together commanded a share of over 90 per cent in sales.
Other popular models of last year included the S 1000 RR, R 1250 GS / GSA, F 900 R / XR and the R 18, BMW said.
The BMW C 400 GT scooter launched in the last quarter also generated robust demand, it added.
