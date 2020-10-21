BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares sells scrips worth Rs 1,489 cr in BPCL

The Trust for Investment in Shares on Wednesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 1,489 crore in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) through an open market transaction.

According to a block deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Trust for Investment in Shares sold over 4.33 shares of at a price of Rs 343.35 apiece.

This translated into a total deal value of Rs 1,489.41 crore.

Through a separate transaction, BPCL ESPS Trust picked up the shares of BPCL at the same price, the data showed.

According to BPCL's shareholding data for the September 2020 quarter, BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares is a public shareholder in the firm and held 9.33 per cent stake.

On the NSE, shares of BPCL on Wednesday ended at Rs 350.5, higher 2.08 per cent over the previous close.

