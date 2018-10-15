Carrier to launch new technology development centre at Gurgaon facility

maker Monday announced the launch of its new technology development centre at its facility, as part of efforts to consolidate its position in the

The company is eyeing the opportunities coming in the commercial and light commercial airconditioning segment here as large number of offices, commercial buildings, airports, hospitals etc are coming here.

"We are looking for situation by localising more and more products in India, under make-in-India campaign and for that we are augmenting our engineering capabilities," UTC Climate, Controls & Security Managing Director, India, Arun Bhatia, told PTI.

The new facility features state-of-the-art laboratory and testing facilities would aid in the development of heating, (HVAC) products; and will serve as an engineering hub in the region, the company said in a statement.

However, the company has not shared the amount, which it has invested in the new centre.

"We have a 30-year-old factory in India but we are now changing its direction. In the last five years, we are focusing on commercial and light commercial segments," he added.

US-based United Technologies, which owns Air Conditioner, is a market leader in the industrial cooling in India.

Presently, India is among top five emerging markets for Carrier globally, Bhatia added.

"By opening a development centre, Carrier engineers will have greater resources to develop next-generation products using the latest technologies, and can better deliver products that meet the region's high energy-efficiency standards," the company said.

Commenting on the development, UTC Climate, Controls & Security, VP Engineering, Global Commercial HVAC Giorgio Rusignuolo said, "At UTC, we are constantly trying to enhance engineering capabilities across our organization. The new development centre in India directly supports those efforts, enabling our team to develop and introduce new high-technology Carrier products for India.