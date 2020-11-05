Direct-to-home company Dish TV posts Rs 64.5 cr net profit for Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dish TV posts net profit of Rs 75 cr in June quarter, revenue slips 10%
YES Bank acquires 24.19% stake in Dish TV through pledged shares
After OTTs, TV channels foray into direct-to-online movie market
Kodak TV India to invest Rs 500 cr for new plant in UP over next 3 years
OnePlus to unveil India-centric, affordable smart television on July 2
-
Direct-to-home company DishTV India Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.51 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 96.37 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from operations during July-September 2020 fell 5.24 per cent to Rs 846.36 crore, compared with Rs 893.18 crore in the year-ago period.
DishTV India Group CEO Anil Dua said, "Our performance during the quarter was in line with our larger strategic decisions such as disciplined acquisition and sensible capital investment. Lower overall revenues were more than offset by our expense management measures."
Its subscription revenue stood at Rs 765.7 crore, down 3.32 per cent as against Rs 792 crore a year ago.
"In the absence of fresh television content from pay entertainment broadcasters, subscribers remained picky in channel selection," said DishTV in a post-earnings statement.
Its advertisement income was Rs 8.3 crore, down 76.61 per cent as against Rs 35.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
However, revenue from 'additional marketing, promotional fee and bandwidth charges' rose 44.50 per cent to Rs 50 crore as against Rs 34.6 crore.
"We continue to be cautious yet agile, listening to market and customer voices.
"As we tread through these never-seen-before times, we remain committed to leveraging our strengths and overcoming our shortcomings to keep DishTV India strong, relevant and profitable," Dua said.
DishTV's total expenses were at Rs 766.55 crore as against Rs 897.67 crore a year ago, down 14.60 per cent.
Shares of DishTV India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 11.50 on the BSE, down 2.04 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU