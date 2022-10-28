JUST IN
Dr Reddy's PAT up 12% at Rs 1,113 cr in Q2; revenue rises 9% to Rs 6,305 cr

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was up by 12 per cent at Rs 1,112.80 crore

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was up by 12 per cent at Rs 1,112.80 crore as against Rs 992 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenues during the quarter under discussion were up by nine per cent to Rs 6,305.70 crore compared to Rs 5,215.40 crore in the first quarter of FY '22.

Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman and MD, G V Prasad said, "We are pleased with the strong financial performance in the current quarter, driven by the launch of Lenalidomide capsules in the US market. Our focus is to build a robust pipeline with products that improve affordability and access to patients globally.

We continue to progress well in our productivity, innovation and sustainability agenda.

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 18:49 IST

