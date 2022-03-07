Fintech Ezetap looks to hike revenue 5-fold to Rs 750 crore by 2024

-
ALSO READ
SBI Clerk Result 2021 on sbi.co.in: Direct link for SBI Mains admit card
Axis Bank's re-rating 'imminent' provided it manages one operational metric
ICICI Bank may become 'super banktech'; analysts see 37% upside post Q3 nos
Axis Bank to report Q3 result today; here's what leading brokerages expect
SBI Q2: Analysts peg NII growth at 5% YoY, profit may increase up to 100%
-
Financial technology provider Ezetap is targeting about five-fold growth in revenue to Rs 750 crore by 2024 driven by international expansion and increase in merchant base, a top official of the company said.
Ezetap CEO and co-founder Byas Nambisan told PTI that the company is also looking to raise around Rs 450 crore, which will include around Rs 260 crore from the primary market, in the next few months to fund the growth plan.
"Ezetap is looking to grow to Rs 750 crore in revenue by 2024. We were at about USD 20 million (about Rs 150 crore) of revenue by December 2021. Around 95 per cent of our revenue at present comes from India. By then, we expect 80 per cent to be from India," Nambisan said.
The company provides software for financial technologies, including point of sales solutions, billing, loyalty solutions etc and sells solutions directly to enterprises like Amazon, Flipkart, Airtel and to merhcants in partnership with banks like HDFC, Axis, SBI, ICICI etc.
"We see an opportunity to grow from about 4 lakh to over to 15-20 lakh by 2024. We will also continue to scale our partnerships with the banks. We're also driving a lot of value-added solutions, credit, etc. So with the combination of those two along with some contribution from growth internationally, we expect by that time, our international business will contribute to about 20 per cent of our revenue," Nambisan said.
The company has operations in India, the UAE and is planning to expand business to Africa as well as in the Middle East.
"We are expanding into Africa and across the Middle East. We are looking to be in about 10-15 countries in the Middle East and Africa by 2024," he said.
The company expects to expand into at least two-three countries in the Middle-East by the end of this calendar year, Nambisan said.
The company is looking to invest in developing solutions for credit, EMI, and different forms of buy-now-pay-later solutions.
"We are now in the market to raise funds. We are looking to raise a total of about USD 50-60 million (about Rs 375-450 crore), of which USD 35 million (about Rs 260 crore) is from the primary market. We are in the market to raise that right away, within next few months," Nambisan said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU