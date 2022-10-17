JUST IN
DGCA asks SpiceJet to get engine oil samples of entire Q400 fleet examined
Nokia bags multi-year deal from Reliance Jio for mega 5G network
Garuda Aerospace partners with Lockheed Martin for new drone deal
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic Valbenazine, Roflumilast
IRB Infra soars 10%, most among A-group stocks, after 3x price target
Indian IT companies cut hiring amid US, Europe recession fears: Report
Byju's raises $250 mn from existing investors, valuation remains at $22 bn
Several Indian corporate houses set to become carbon neutral by 2050
Max Life to pay Rs 3 cr penalty imposed by Irdai to avoid legal escalations
Funding environment for digital push remains strong: TCS chief executive
You are here: Home » Companies » News
DGCA asks SpiceJet to get engine oil samples of entire Q400 fleet examined
Business Standard

Flipkart partners with eDAO for virtual shopping experience in metaverse

Homegrown e-commerce platform Flipkart announced that it has partnered with Polygon-incubated organisation eDAO to launch a metaverse space, Flipverse

Topics
Flipkart | Online shopping | Metaverse

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Flipkart

Homegrown e-commerce platform Flipkart on Monday announced that it has partnered with Polygon-incubated organisation eDAO to launch Flipverse -- a metaverse space where consumers can discover products in a photorealistic virtual destination and shop on Flipkart App.

Created using eDAO's pioneering Web3 tech stack, the company said Flipverse would offer gamified, interactive and immersive shopping experiences for consumers in a digital world by giving them access to their favourite brands, Supercoins and digital collectibles.

"The launch of Flipverse will continue to have an impact on innovative industries like e-commerce and enhance the customer experience while delivering a gamified and immersive shopping experience, especially in light of the adoption of the metaverse and web3 platforms by multiple brands in India," Naren Ravula, VP and Head, Product Strategy and Deployment, Flipkart Labs, said in a statement.

"By providing customers with access to their preferred brands, offers, SuperCoins, and digital collectibles, we are aiming to improve their shopping experiences in a virtual and immersive setting," Ravula added.

The objective of the launch is to 'flip' the shopping narrative, allowing consumers to get closer to their favourite brands in a metaverse where the communication runs two ways.

Flipverse will be available on Flipkart's newly launched platform, FireDrops, which can be accessed from the e-commerce platform's app. It will enable a multiverse of brands to create unique product launches, discovery and inspiring experiences to attract and engage users.

At the same time, it will give brands the ability to generate and create their metaverse-ready digital twin in the virtual world, the company said.

--IANS

vc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Flipkart

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 16:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.