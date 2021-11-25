HDFC to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr next week via bonds

-
ALSO READ
China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 projects
James Bond needs a salary raise: His restaurant bills aren't keeping up
Investors brace for rough ride as Evergrande faces payment deadline
Evergrande misses bond coupon payments, intensifying contagion fears
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,732/gm; subscription opens Monday
-
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd on Thursday said it will raise up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis to augment its long-term capital.
The country's largest mortgage lender said that it will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis with an issue size of Rs 2,000 crore and option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 8,000 crore.
"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," HDFC said in a regulatory filing.
The bonds, rated AAA by Crisil and ICRA, carry coupon rate of 7.05 per cent per annum.
The 10-year tenure bonds will be open for subscription to the eligible investors on November 29 and closes on the same date.
HDFC shares closed 0.33 per cent down at Rs 2,870.95 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU