Huge business potential in India, says Maruti Suzuki MD Hisashi Takeuchi

India's growing market has huge business potential and it is a wise decision for any company abroad to enter the Indian market, MD Hisashi Takeuchi said Sunday on the sidelines of foundation stone laying ceremony of C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Vadodara.

"India is a growing market and there is a huge business potential here. For most of the abroad, this is a good market to enter into. It is a wise decision for any company to come to India," Hisashi Takeuchi, MD, on the Tata-Airbus project

Over the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Takeuchi said, "Two months back in August, in Gujarat we marked 40 years of Suzuki Motor Corporation in India.. like this setup and what we can say is .. this is a collaboration of Japanese working culture and Indian working culture and the match is perfect. I hope that this kind of good matching will help the industry to grow further."

Speaking further on future plans of Suzuki in India, he said, "We have expanded our Gujarat operations with EV production and battery factory we set up in Gujarat. Also at the same time, in Harayana's Kharkhoda we have already started construction of our new factory there."

As India-Japan ties touch 70 years, MD highlighted, "We are celebrating 70 years of our cooperation. We have a long history of progression between the two countries. The combination of these two cultures is a good match and will be strengthened further in future."

On the bullet train project in Gujarat, he said, "Bullet train project in Gujarat is a very very important project. It's a national project and Japan is strongly supporting it. I am hoping that it becomes a huge success."

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Vadodara Sunday.

Earlier, Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida attributed the success of Maruti Suzuki to the people and the Indian government.

While attending an event virtually in Gujarat's Gandhinagar to mark 40 years of Suzuki Motor Corporation in India, the Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Minister, "We owe the success of Maruti Suzuki to the support of the people and government of India. Recently the Indian economic growth has been further accelerating due to various assistance measures for the manufacturing sector, guided by the strong leadership of PM Modi."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the success of Maruti-Suzuki signifies the strong India-Japan partnership. PM Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility for Haryana and Suzuki EV Battery Plant for Hansalpur in Gujarat at the event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Recalling former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to take India-Japan ties to another level, Prime Minister said, "In the last eight years, this relationship between our two countries has reached new heights."

"Today, from the bullet train in Gujarat-Maharashtra to the Rudraksha centre in Banaras, many development projects are examples of Indo-Japan friendship. And when it comes to this friendship, every Indian definitely remembers our friend, former Prime Minister Late Shinzo Abe."

He expressed hope that in continuation of Abe's legacy, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take forward the relationship between the two nations. "When Abe Shan came to Gujarat, the time he spent here is fondly remembered by the people of Gujarat. Today PM Kishida is taking forward the efforts he made to bring our countries closer," PM Modi said.

PM Modi stressed that the relations that exist between Gujarat and Japan have always been higher than only diplomatic ties. "I remember when the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was started in 2009, since then Japan has been associated with it as a partner country," the Prime Minister said.

"The success of Maruti-Suzuki also signifies the strong India-Japan partnership. In the last eight years, these relations between our two countries have reached new heights," he added.The Prime Minister further spoke extensively about the benefits of electric vehicles. "One of the great features of electric vehicles is that they are silent. Be it a 2-wheeler or a 4-wheeler, they don't make any noise. This silence is not only about its engineering, but it is also the beginning of a silent revolution in the country."

India has announced in COP-26 that it will achieve 50 PC of its installed electrical capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030 and we have set a 'Net Zero' target for 2070, PM Modi added.

PM Modi was present along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to mark the 40th anniversary of Suzuki in India.

