IDFC First Bank posts Rs 130 crore net profit in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
IDFC First Bank posts Rs 101-cr profit in Q2 on interest income, lower provisioning
IDFC First Bank's non-exec chairman Rajiv Lall quits on health grounds
IDFC up over 20% over last two trading sessions on buzz of stake sale
Demand for retail loans expected to continue upward journey: Experts
Bandhan Bank to IDBI Bank: 5 bank stocks that investors are betting on
-
IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 130 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2020.
The bank, which came into existence recently after the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First, had reported a net loss of Rs 1,639 crore for October-December period of 2019-20.
Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 4,711.72 crore from Rs 4,679.14 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans reduced to 1.33 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2020 as against 2.83 per cent by the same period a year ago.
Similarly, the net NPAs improved to 0.33 per cent from 1.23 per cent in the third quarter of previous fiscal.
The collections are improving strongly every month since July 2020 and has already reached 98 per cent of pre-COVID collections, IDFC First Bank CEO V Vaidyanathan said.
"Basis our experience in collections, a swiftly improving economy, and our provisioning policies we feel the Retail Gross and Net NPA will normalise soon and will revert to long term averages again of 2.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively in retail loans within 2 to 3 quarters," he said.
During the quarter, the bank made provision of Rs 595 crore as compared to Rs 2,305 crore same period of FY2020. This includes additional COVID provisions of Rs 390 crore during the quarter.
Net Interest Margin (NIM) rose to 4.65 per cent in the quarter from 3.86 per cent in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU