Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 76 cr net loss in September quarter

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 301.11 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indiabulls Real Estate on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 76.01 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 301.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income stood at Rs 50.70 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 1,101.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 13 2020. 23:00 IST

