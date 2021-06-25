JSW Energy net profit remains flat at Rs 107 crore in March quarter

JSW Energy on Friday said its consolidated net profit remained almost flat at Rs 107 crore for the quarter ended in March.
The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 107 crore compared to the reported net profit of Rs 108 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said.
The total revenue stood at Rs 1,614 crore in the quarter under consideration as compared to Rs 1,848 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, primarily due to reduction attributable to the impact of job work at the standalone entity.
The fuel cost for the quarter decreased by 30 per cent YoY (year on year) to Rs 701 crore.
The consolidated net worth and consolidated net debt as of March 31, 2021, were Rs 14,507 crore and Rs 6,206 crore, respectively, resulting in a net debt to equity ratio of 0.43X.
Cash balances stood at a healthy Rs 2,137 crore, it added.
The consolidated net profit in 2020-21 stood at Rs 795.48 crore as compared to Rs 1,099.92 crore in 2019-20.
Total income during the fiscal stood at Rs 7,159.65 crore as compared to Rs 8,559.69 crore in 2019-20.
The board in its meeting on Friday recommended declaration of dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 (20 per cent), by the members of the company at the forthcoming 27th annual general meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU