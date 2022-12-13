JUST IN
Dalmia-Jaypee deal: Battle for third spot in cement market intensifies
Paytm board approves Rs 850-crore share buyback via open market
Unmanned check-in counters causing congestion at airports: MoCA
Standing committee for multiple changes in proposed competition Bill
PTC India appoints Mohammad Afzal as power ministry nominee director
Tata Power gets shareholder nod to appoint Mehrishi as independent director
Bureau of Indian Standards to engage e-commerce players for self-regulation
DoT charting tighter quality of service norms for telecom service providers
Foodtech firm SaveEat raises $500,000 in funding to expand business
Shapoor Mistry lone representative on boards of family investments firms
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Dalmia-Jaypee deal: Battle for third spot in cement market intensifies
Business Standard

Landmark Cars IPO receives 17% subscription on first day of offer

The initial public offer of automobile dealership chain Landmark Cars received 17 per cent subscription on the first day of offer on Tuesday

Topics
Automobile dealers | Landmark group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IPO

The initial public offer of automobile dealership chain Landmark Cars received 17 per cent subscription on the first day of offer on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 14,04,383 shares against 80,41,805 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The category meant for non-institutional investors received 39 per cent subscription, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 17 per cent.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 402 crore aggregating up to Rs 552 crore.

The IPO has a price range of Rs 481-506 a share.

Proceeds from fresh issuance will be utilised for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

TPG-backed Landmark Cars is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault.

Shares of the firm will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are the managers to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Automobile dealers

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 21:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.