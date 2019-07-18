Netflix to offer an affordable Rs 250 a month, mobile-only plan in India

-
Netflix Inc
The video streaming pioneer said in March that it was testing a Rs 250 ($3.63) monthly subscription for mobile devices in India, where data plans are among the cheapest in the world.
"We believe this plan ... will be an effective way to introduce a larger number of people in India to Netflix and to further expand our business in a market where Pay TV ARPU is low," the company said.
Netflix's new plan is aimed at battling cheaper offerings from rivals such as Amazon.com Inc's
Netflix currently offers three monthly plans in India, priced between Rs 500 and Rs 800.
In contrast, Hotstar, which also offers content from AT&T Inc's
Netflix's announcement was part of its quarterly results, in which it reported lower-than-expected subscriber additions.
India figures prominently in Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings' global expansion plans. The company is investing heavily in creating blockbuster shows such as crime thriller "Sacred Games" and "Delhi Crime" with A-list Bollywood actors.
The second season of "Sacred Games" is set to release in August.
"We've been seeing nice steady increases in engagement with our Indian viewers that we think we can keep building on. Growth in that country is a marathon, so we're in it for the long haul," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said.
