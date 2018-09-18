Now travel to US, Canada for fares as low as Rs 13,499 with WOW air

Now, you have a choice to fly to destinations in the and from the national capital by shelling out just Rs 13,499 for an air ticket, with Iceland's carrier offering low fares for its flights.

The airline will start flights from the national capital to their hub in Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) from December 7, according to a release.

To begin with, will operate three weekly flights connecting passengers to and over their hub in Reykjavik and from January, the frequency would be increased to five weekly flights.

"For Rs 13,499 per person, passengers can visit destinations like Chicago, Orlando, Newark, Detroit, San Francisco, Baltimore, Boston, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Washington DC, St Louis in the US," the airline said in the release.

The fare, inclusive of taxes, is also available for flights to Toronto and It would be applicable for travel to outbound destinations from New Delhi between December 2018 to March 2019.

"The offer is valid for all bookings made between September 18 to September 28, and valid for travel between December 2018 to March 2019," the low-cost long-haul carrier said. The fares will be available for passengers booking their tickets through the airline's website.

WOW air's Founder and CEO Skuli Mogensen said it would begin operations from New Delhi in December.

"Our disruptive fares have been met with a strong demand and it clearly reflects the need for affordable travel between India and North America," he said.