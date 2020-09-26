Over 100,000 domestic flights operated since resumption on May 25: Puri

-
-
More than one crore passengers have flown on 1.08 lakh domestic flights since their resumption in India on May 25, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.
The domestic passenger flights were suspended from March 25 to May 24 in the country due to coronavirus-triggered lockdown.
In a statement, Puri said domestic aviation is moving towards the pre-COVID figures.
The minister said a total of 1,393 domestic passenger flights operated on September 25.
"More than one crore passengers have flown on 1,08,210 flights since recommencement of domestic operations on 25 May, 2020," he said in the statement.
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.
However, special international passenger flights have been operating in the country under Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.
