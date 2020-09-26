JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Japan's MonotaRO invests $15 mn in joint venture with Industrybuying.com

Nalco inks pact with Numaligarh Refinery for calcined petroleum coke supply
Business Standard

Over 100,000 domestic flights operated since resumption on May 25: Puri

In a statement, Puri said domestic aviation is moving towards the pre-Covid figures

Topics
domestic flights | Hardeep Puri | airlines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hardeep Singh Puri

More than one crore passengers have flown on 1.08 lakh domestic flights since their resumption in India on May 25, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

The domestic passenger flights were suspended from March 25 to May 24 in the country due to coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

In a statement, Puri said domestic aviation is moving towards the pre-COVID figures.

The minister said a total of 1,393 domestic passenger flights operated on September 25.

"More than one crore passengers have flown on 1,08,210 flights since recommencement of domestic operations on 25 May, 2020," he said in the statement.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in the country under Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, September 26 2020. 00:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.