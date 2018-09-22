Pradosh Kumar Rath assumes charge as CMD of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited

Saturday assumed charge as the new Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Limited, the corporate entity of (VSP).

He was earlier the Director (Operations) of RINL.

Addressing the employees, Rath said RINL- is known for the commendable work and team spirit shown by its people.

He exhorted the employees to continue to exhibit these qualities, demonstrate aptitude to learn, implement and overcome all challenges to take RINL to greater heights.

Rath started his career in RINL- as a Management Trainee in 1983 and has worked in various capacities during his 35 years of experience in steel making process in itself.

He has earned several laurels during his tenure and has contributed significantly to the stabilising and ramping up of production from the new expansion units and modernisation of the plant of 7.3 million ton stage.

He graduated from REC, Warangal in Metallurgy and holds an MBA (HR & Marketing) from Andhra University.

RINL Directors, senior officials across the organisation, representatives of Steel Executive Association, trade unions and a large number of customers extended their greetings on the occasion.

He is presently the Chairman of Indian Institute of Metals (IIM), Visakhapatnam Chapter.

Rath has travelled extensively to Russia, China, Austria, Germany, etc.

