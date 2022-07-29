JUST IN

Reliance, Ola Electric, Rajesh Exports agree to build batteries in India
Deadline for Srei resolution extended for third time, new date is Aug 10
Rural fintech firm Jai Kisan raises $50mn as debt, equity in funding round
Ola Electric suspends production at Tamil Nadu plant citing maintenance
Glenmark Pharma arm gets final USFDA nod for birth control capsules
Ola to let go of 1,000 employees; hiring aggressively for EV biz: Report
What does govt package mean for BSNL?
RITES PAT rises 86% to Rs 145 crore in Q1FY23; operating revenue up by 70%
Volume recovery, margins key to Jaguar Land Rover taking the wheel
On track to achieve operating profitability by September 2023: Paytm
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Deadline for Srei resolution extended for third time, new date is Aug 10

Business Standard

Reliance, Ola Electric, Rajesh Exports agree to build batteries in India

The companies were among four bidders selected by the government in March to build a total of 50 gigawatt hours (Gwh) of battery storage capacity under a PLI programme

Topics
Reliance Industries | Ola Electric Mobility | Rajesh Exports

Reuters  |  New Delhi 
Ola

Reliance Industries, Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric and Indian jewellery maker Rajesh Exports on Friday signed final agreements to build battery cells under a $2.3 billion government incentive program.

Shares of Rajesh Exports rose as much as 5.9% to their highest since July 4 after the government's statement on finalisation of the agreements.

The companies were among four bidders selected by the government in March to build a total of 50 gigawatt hours (Gwh) of battery storage capacity under a production-linked incentive programme.

India last year finalised the scheme to encourage companies to make battery cells locally as it seeks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and renewable energy storage to meet its decarbonisation goals.

The companies must set up their battery manufacturing facility within two years after which they will be eligible for incentives. These will be paid over a five-year period based on the sale of batteries manufactured in India, the government said in its statement.

($1 = 79.3950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aditi Shah, additional reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Reliance Industries

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 13:33 IST

`
.