Samsung eyes 65% share in QLED TV segment in India with new range

Eyeing a massive 65 per cent market share in the QLED TV segment, Samsung on Tuesday brought its latest range of Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TVs to the India consumers to further elevate their viewing experience.
The South Korean giant currently has about 50 per cent market share in the premium TV segment in India.
"As disposable income rises and Indians, especially the aspirational young consumers, aim to have next-gen experiences with their TVs, We wanted to have them the best in the segment that take the watching experience beyond to a wholesome connected lifestyle where they can video chat, stream, play games and even work on their TVs," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, told IANS.
"We have seen 2 times growth in the QLED TV segment in 2021 and are confident of achieving 3 times growth this year," Singh added.
The Neo QLED TVs come with a built-in IoT Hub that lets you control multiple devices in your home and Smart Hub for content curation, video calls, on-screen multi-tasking and more.
While Neo QLED 8K TVs start from Rs 3,24,990 (with screen sizes ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch), Neo QLED TVs (ranging from 50-inch to 85-inch screens) will be available from Rs 1,14,990 at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores and online platforms.
Consumers buying Neo QLED TVs will be offered 10-year, no screen burn-in warranty, said the company.
Samsung was the first to launch an 8K TV in India.
"We saw strong sales of the QLED 8K TVs last year and are confident of achieving 5X growth in QLED 8K sales this year," informed Singh.
In the 55-inch and above, 65-inch and above and 75-inch and above segments, Samsung saw 70 per cent, 110 per cent and 100 per cent growth in 2021 over 2020.
"With this new launch, we aim to take our overall TV market share from 31.7 per cent to 36 per cent by the end of the year, backed by a strong channel strategy where the company plans to double the number of stores that will sell Neo QLED TVs across the country," said Singh.
The Neo QLED 8K is powered by the Neural Quantum Processor 8K with real depth enhancer which determines and enhances objects to create three-dimensional depth with the help of AI-based deep learning.
For an enhanced viewing experience, Neo QLED features 'EyeComfort' mode which automatically adjusts the screen's brightness and tone based on built-in sensors.
As a limited period offer, consumers buying Neo QLED 8K TVs between April 19-30will get a Samsung Soundbar worth Rs 1,49,900 free, along with the SlimFit Cam worth Rs 8,900. The consumers who purchase Neo QLED TVs will get a 'SlimFit Cam'.
