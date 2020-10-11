Snapdeal on-boards over 5k manufacturer-sellers in 9 months, exceeds target

-
ALSO READ
'Country of origin' compliance adds to worries of e-commerce sellers
E-commerce firms woo sellers with offers ahead of resuming operations
Amazon builds country of origin tech solution; asks sellers to fill details
Sellers from towns drive e-commerce giant Flipkart's Freedom sales
KVIC gets Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal to remove 160 fake Khadi products online
-
Homegrown marketplace Snapdeal has added over 5,000 manufacturer-sellers on its platform so far this year, most of them in the September quarter, exceeding the target it had set for itself earlier in the year, a top company official has said.
Though it began on-boarding new manufacturers directly as sellers from January, majority of the sign-ups have taken place in the September quarter, the official said, thanks to the lockdowns and the resultant shift in consumer behaviour. It can be noted that every online seller/service provider has benefited from the lockdowns.
Adding new sellers will help the e-tailer to ramp up its Diwali sales plans as direct shipment to buyers help manufacturers move stocks faster to customers.
The leading value-focused marketplace has over 5 lakh registered sellers and over 70 million visitors every month who can buy from over 213 million listings and its network covers over 26,000 pin codes.
A large chunk of the new manufacturer-sellers are into kitchen gadgets like juicers, food processors, steel & copper utensils, crockery items, bed linen, fashion accessories like watches & wallets and a wide range of apparel including kidswear, sarees and suits and regular use items like T-shirts, track pants among others, according to the company.
There are also many manufacturers who offer a range of fitness equipment like tummy trimmers, resistance bands, weights, etc. Most of these manufacturer-sellers are from small towns manufacturing hubs like Meerut, Ludhiana, Tirupur, Jaipur, Panipat, Surat, and Rajkot.
Ahead of its festive sales push, Snapdeal recently opened 25 logistics centres in major metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru as well in small towns like Surat, Jaipur, Panipat, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Yamuna Nagar, Rajkot, Bhiwandi, Agra, Noida, and Mathura.
Snapdeal allows manufacturer-sellers to ship directly to buyers, which means that their stocks are not stuck in the warehouses of online platforms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU