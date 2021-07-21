TCS to invest $30-40 mn annually in global running sponsorships next 5 yrs

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 9,008 cr, misses estimates
TCS Q1 PAT up 28.5% YoY; India business down 14.1% due to second wave
Here is why TCS shares declined 4% today despite a strong Q4 earnings show
TCS posts strong Q4 results helped by $9.2-bn order book; revenue rises 4%
TCS reports 15% rise in Q4 net at Rs 9,246 cr; declares dividend of Rs 15
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it plans to invest up to USD 40 million annually in global running sponsorships and related community programming from 2022 to 2029.
The Mumbai-based company has also signed an eight-year contract with New York Road Runners (NYRR) to extend its title and technology sponsorship of the TCS New York City Marathon through 2029, a statement said.
TCS's extended partnership with NYRR follows its announcement earlier this month that it will become the new title sponsor of the London Marathon starting in 2022.
"Collectively, TCS plans to invest USD 30 million to USD 40 million annually in global running sponsorships and related community programming from 2022 to 2029," it said.
TCS Chairman (North America) Surya Kant said the company is delighted to extend its sponsorship of the TCS New York City Marathon, the foremost running event in the world.
"We sponsor running events across the world because we want to inspire local communities to live healthy and active lifestyles, and also because of the obvious parallels between marathons and the growth and transformation journeys that we help our customers undertake," he added.
As part of the sponsorship, TCS will launch a new version of its TCS New York City Marathon App that incorporates augmented reality (AR) features that became popular for virtual races during the pandemic.
The new version will include features to support both in-person and virtual runners along with surprise-and-delight AR experiences. Fans and athletes will be able to access real-time runner tracking, digital cheer cards, and a finishing-time predictor.
TCS said it will donate USD 4 million to NYRR's youth and community programmes including Rising New York Road Runners - a free, nationwide NYRR programme that incorporates physical education into the school day.
TCS will also develop a marathon version of its go IT STEM education contest that will challenge students to develop an app concept that promotes active lifestyles and inclusivity, it added.
Besides, the company will host the Team TCS Teachers Programme that will select 50 teachers from across North America who demonstrate an ability for sharing their passion for running with students. Selected teachers will receive free race entries, a VIP race day experience, and marathon-themed lesson plans for students from TCS' STEM education program, Ignite My Future in School.
Since 2014, TCS has helped us transform our runners' experience through technological advancements, while also providing tremendous support for our community programmes across the five boroughs. TCS and NYRR have shared core values, commitment to service, and passion for innovation, and I can't wait to see what we co-create in our next chapter together," NYRR Chief Executive Officer Kerin Hempel said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU