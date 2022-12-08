JUST IN
Sebi issues Rs 6.42 cr demand notice to Sahara group in OFCD issuance case
Fullerton acquisition deal: Sumitomo Mitsui Group faces $670-mn tax bill
Google says not allowing ads promoting online gambling in India
RBI rate hike may halt rally in BFSI sector, pressure on bank NIMs seen
Dabur India enters women's personal hygiene with sanitary napkin launch
Vedantu gives pink slips to 385 employees in 3rd round of layoffs this year
Aparajitha eyes new deals after 76% stake buy in Quess Corp arm Simpliance
Cummins, Tecnimont to provide tech support to GAIL for MP gas company
Vodafone's largest shareholder rules out bid after raising its stake
Strong interest: DIPAM receives as many as 167 queries about IDBI sale
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Startup funding dips by 35% to $24.7 bn in 2022 YTD: Tracxn report
Business Standard

Xiaomi India's Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy resigns: Report

Reddy, who spent more than six years at Xiaomi India, was elevated as Chief Business Officer for its India operations in February 2020

Topics
Xiaomi India | resignations

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Xiaomi Indias Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy, who was at the key role for nearly three years, has moved on from the company to pursue new opportunities, reliable sources said on Wednesday.

Reddy, who spent more than six years at Xiaomi India, was elevated as Chief Business Officer for its India operations in February 2020. He earlier headed the Categories and Online Sales for Xiaomi India.

When contacted by IANS, Xiaomi India confirmed the development, saying it has been a privilege to have Reddy as an integral part of the Xiaomi India leadership team.

"He has played an influential and significant role in Xiaomi becoming the No 1 smartphone and Smart TV brand in India. As he moves on to pursue different growth opportunities externally, we wish him all the best for his journey," the company spokesperson said.

"Xiaomi India has built a strong leadership team over the years and we will look to strengthen this going forward. As a brand, we will continue to focus on delivering innovation for everyone and democratising technology for the masses," the spokesperson said.

Reddy played a key role in propelling the company's exponential sales growth.

He began his career with Wipro Technologies as a software engineer, and went on to work with Ernst & Young as a senior consultant, followed by Snapdeal as a senior director.

Reddy's departure comes at a time when Xiaomi India's business is growing steadily in the country.

The company sold more than 11 million smartphones in the country during the Diwali festive sales.

In the third quarter (Q3), Xiaomi led the India market with a 21 per cent shipment share.

The new launches during the quarter in the budget and mid-tier segments drove Xiaomi's shipments and the brand managed to maintain its top position in the market, according to Counterpoint Research.

In the sub-Rs 20,000 price band, Xiaomi was the top 5G smartphone brand in Q3 2022.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 12 5G series in India soon. The company has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series in the country via Twitter.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note series clocked 72 million customers since its arrival 8 years ago, setting new benchmarks in the smartphone industry, especially in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Xiaomi India

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 00:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.