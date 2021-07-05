Yes Bank's loans, advances shrink marginally at Rs 1.63 trn by end of June

-
-
Yes Bank's loans and advances fell by a marginal 0.4 per cent to Rs 1.63 lakh crore by the end of June 30, 2021, data from the bank showed on Monday.
The loans and advances stood at Rs 1,63,914 crore as of June 30, 2021 as compared with Rs 1,64,510 crore in the year-ago period, registering a marginal decline of 0.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.
However, the bank said that the figures by June end this year are provisional and subject to the approval of the audit committee, board of directors, and statutory auditors.
Compared sequentially, it was down by 1.8 per cent from Rs 1,66,893 crore by March 31, 2021.
The gross retail disbursements during the June-ended quarter stood at Rs 5,099 crore as against Rs 424 crore during the previous year and Rs 7,828 crore in the March quarter.
Bank's liquidity coverage ratio by June 2021-22 stood at 118.4 per cent, higher than 114.1 per cent from a year ago.
The deposits jumped by 39.1 per cent to Rs 1,63,295 crore by the end of June from Rs 1,17,360 crore in the year-ago period. It rose by a marginal 0.2 per cent from Rs 162,947 crore worth of deposits as of March 2021.
The liquidity coverage ratio is the proportion of highly liquid assets banks and financial institutions are required to maintain so that they can meet a short-term obligation. These assets should have the potential to be converted easily and quickly into cash.
Yes Bank stock closed at Rs 13.47 apiece on BSE, down 0.66 per cent from previous close.
