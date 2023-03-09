JUST IN
Business Standard

2 killed, 8 injured after Thar driver loses control in Delhi: Police

"The injured people are undergoing treatment at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre," the official said

Topics
Road Accidents | Delhi

ANI 

Photo: ANI
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

Two people were killed and 8 people including children injured after a speeding Thar allegedly crushed many people in New Delhi's Malai Mandir area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, two injured people, identified as Munna and Sameer succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital.

During a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the driver of the Thar was overspeeding, and lost control, which led to the accident, police said, adding that the Thar has also hit 2 other vehicles.

"The injured people are undergoing treatment at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre," the official said.

According to police, the injured people are residents of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar and Ekta Vihar, RK Puram.

"A Thar, 2- four wheelers and three Vendor stalls were damaged in the accident," Delhi police said.

Police said on March 8 at 7: 30 pm, a PCR call about the incident was received at Police station Vasant Vihar, Delhi.

"A Case is being registered under sections 304 A of the Indian Penal Code," police said.

More details awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 07:39 IST

