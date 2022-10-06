JUST IN
Business Standard

201 RAS officers transferred under administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan

In a major administrative reshuffle, 201 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers were transferred in the state on Wednesday

Topics
rajasthan | Rajasthan government | Indian Administrative Service

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

In a major administrative reshuffle, 201 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers were transferred in the state on Wednesday.

The department of personnel issued the transfer list which included several sub divisional officers.

Lalaram Gugarwal, member of board of revenue Ajmer, was made special assistant to the industry minister while Rajendra Kumar Verma, registrar of Rajasthan civil services appellate authority, was posted as additional director of social justice and empowerment department.

Bal Mukund Asawa, secretary UIT Udaipur, was made the additional commissioner (administration) in the excise department in Udaipur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 07:07 IST

