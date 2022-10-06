201 RAS officers transferred under administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan

In a major administrative reshuffle, 201 Administrative Service (RAS) officers were transferred in the state on Wednesday.

The department of personnel issued the transfer list which included several sub divisional officers.

Lalaram Gugarwal, member of board of revenue Ajmer, was made special assistant to the industry minister while Rajendra Kumar Verma, registrar of civil services appellate authority, was posted as additional director of social justice and empowerment department.

Bal Mukund Asawa, secretary UIT Udaipur, was made the additional commissioner (administration) in the excise department in Udaipur.

