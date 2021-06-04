205 people, including over 50 children test positive for Covid in Mizoram

-
At least 205 people, including
over 50 children tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Friday, pushing the tally in the state to 13,064, an official said.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 47 as a 44-year-old man succumbed to the infection at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Thursday night, he said.
Of the fresh cases, Aizawl district accounted the for highest cases at 157, followed by Lunglei (18), Lawngtlai (17), Champhai (6), Mamit and Saitual districts reported 3 cases each and Siaha district reported 1 case.
Only one patient has a travel history, while the rest 204 were found to have locally infected, the official said, adding that 110 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.
Mizoram now has 3,415 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,602 people have recovered from the infection.
At least 108 people were discharged from various Covid-19 Care Centres on Thursday.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 73.50 per cent and the death rate is 0.36 per cent.
The state has tested 4,03,676 samples for COVID-19 till date.
According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 2,61,346 people, including 17,557 beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group, have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday.
Of the total 2,61,346 beneficiaries, 52,149 have received both doses of the vaccine, she said.
