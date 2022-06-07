Abu Dhabi-bound Air Arabia flight lands in Ahmedabad due to engine failure

An Air Arabia heading from Chittagong in Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was diverted to on Monday as one of the aircraft engines failed mid-air, senior officials of Indian aviation regulator said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe in the matter, the officials said on Tuesday.

The landed at the airport at approximately 9.25 pm on Monday after one of the engines "stalled" mid-air and the engine failure warning came on, they added.

Due to the warning sign, the crew had to made a "mayday" call and the aircraft was allowed to conduct an emergency landing at the airport, the officials noted.

None of the passengers or crew members was injured and the aircraft landed safely, they said.

A team from its Mumbai regional office, in consultation with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), has been sent to to conduct the probe, the officials added.

