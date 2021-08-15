Air India landed at Kabul after an hour delay amid tension in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Two Covid cases in CSK contingent; practice session cancelled
Zydus gets nod for trials of antibodies cocktail to treat Covid-19: Report
Second Covid wave not over, daily cases still above 40,000: AIIMS chief
Plea in Delhi HC seeking probe into deaths at Jaipur Golden Hospital
Sonia, Rahul to lead Congress campaign in Bengal; G-23 leaders missing
-
New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): National Carrier Air India AI-243 landed safely at Afghanistan capital Kabul from Delhi an hour delayed amid turmoil in Afghanistan with Taliban. AI-243 took off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport for Kabul in the morning.
Security and boarding processes of an Air India flight are underway at Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The flight will return to Delhi tonight with a full load of passengers.
Soon after landing the aircraft Air India staff was told by the aviation authority at the Kabul, "to start boarding the passengers who wish to come back to their homeland, currently security checks boarding and process are underway," top sources told ANI.
The two-hour and the twenty-minute flight had to be halted in the air for about an hour. Taliban forces, which have devastated the war-torn country, reached the outskirts of Kabul and officials in Kabul's air traffic control (ATC) were unavailable to help Air India Flight AI-243 land.
"Air India plane hovering over Kabul airspace due to landing permission was not given by ATC, finally plane is landed at Kabul airport." Sources told ANI.
Earlier Air India has only three flights in a week for Kabul now as per demand Air India increases flight services to Kabul seven days a week.
Replying to ANI question on whether India has issued an advisory regarding avoiding Afghanistan airspace in connection with the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, Ministry of External Affair (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that "India is looking the security situation very closely and monitoring the situation in Afghanistan but there is no such advisory."
According to the sources, India is closely monitoring the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan and will be deciding on the evacuation of diplomatic personnel from Kabul amid the Taliban gaining control.
Earlier today, the Taliban entered the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides faced with little or no resistance.
There are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban.
Moreover, Ali Ahamd Jalali will be appointed as head of the new interim government, The Khaama Press Agency reported citing sources.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU