At least 22 newly sworn-in UP ministers face criminal cases: ADR

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Assembly polls: 45% winners in 5 states with criminal cases, says ADR
All parties fielded candidates with criminal history in UP: ADR
Uttarakhand elections: 17% candidates have criminal record, says ADR
35% MLAs in Uttar Pradesh have criminal cases, says ADR Report
-
Of the 45 newly sworn-in Uttar Pradesh ministers, 22 have declared criminal cases against themselves and most of them face serious charges, poll rights body ADR said on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 45 of the total 53 ministers, including the chief minister.
The affidavits of Sanjay Nishad and Jitin Prasada were unavailable for analysis on the election commission's website at the time of bringing out this report, while details of ministers JPS Rathore, Narendra Kashyap, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, Jaswant Saini and Danish Azad Ansari were not analysed as they are currently not members of either the state assembly or the legislative council.
According to the ADR report, 22 (49 per cent) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves and 20 (44 per cent) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
Of the 45 ministers analysed, 39 (87 per cent) are crorepatis and their average assets are pegged at Rs 9 crore.
As per his affidavit, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh from Tiloi constituency owns the highest declared total assets worth Rs 58.07 crore and Dharamveer Singh, an MLC, at Rs 42.91 lakh, is the minister with the lowest declared total assets.
Twenty seven ministers have declared liabilities. Rakesh Sachan of Bhognipur constituency has liabilities to the tune of Rs 8.17 crore, the highest among the ministers, the report said.
It said nine (20 per cent) ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between Classes 8 to 12 while 36 (80 per cent) ministers are graduates and beyond.
Twenty (44 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 30 and 50 years while 25 (56 per cent) ministers stated that they were between 51 and 70 years old.
Of the 45 ministers analysed, five (11 per cent) are women.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU