Avoid 'unnecessary remarks' on films: PM Modi asks BJP workers at meet

-
ALSO READ
Gandhi family has highest credibility: Gehlot slams PM on nepotism
BJP plans to extend 'Modi@20' sessions ahead of Rajasthan Assembly polls
India can't be defined in words, can only be experienced from heart: PM
'Only Rahul can challenge Modi..,' says Gehlot as Kharge takes charge
Covid cases rising in many countries, be vigilant, wear mask: PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP workers to refrain from making "unnecessary" comments about films.
He made the observation while addressing the last day of the two-day National Executive meet here on Tuesday.
During his address, Modi also asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and work for them without electoral considerations.
The Prime Minister's statement comes amid the recent protests against Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan', with several BJP leaders like Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra criticising the makers over Deepika Padukone's saffron costume in the song 'Besharam Rang'.
The song has been in news for a saffron coloured bikini worn by Deepika along with a few shots that several politicians and trolls found 'vulgar'.
As per reports, Hindu sentiments have been hurt and people have also criticised the makers as they find an "overdose" of the sexually appealing look of the actress.
Protests are on with the social media campaign seeking boycott of the movie.
--IANS
dr/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 11:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU