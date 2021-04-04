Beds capacity at Delhi's pvt hospitals escalated from 15% to 25%: Jain

-
-
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that the number of beds in private hospitals has been increased from 15 per cent to 25 per cent.
"With 87,505 testings, we are testing five times higher than other states. Delhi's positivity rate stands at 4.11 per cent. The number of beds in private hospitals has been increased from 15 per cent to 25 per cent. Every two out of three beds in Delhi hospitals are vacant," Jain said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.
He said that those living in congested areas are more prone to COVID-19.
The Minister further urged people to follow all health protocols, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing to combat the virus.
The Delhi government has issued helpline number -- 87505 -- for COVID-19 testing.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 3,567 new cases, 2,904 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Delhi government on Saturday. With this, the total cases escalated to 672,381 including 12,647 active cases and 6,48,674 total recoveries. The death toll, however, surged to 11,060 including the new deaths.
