Bharat Biotech aims to make 700 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities
Assam reports 40 fresh coronavirus infections, 4 new fatalities
Bharat Biotech setting up four vaccine manufacturing facilities
Govt allows import, export of Covid-19 vaccine without any value limitation
-
India's Bharat Biotech is aiming to have a production capacity of about 700 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year, according to a top executive of the biotechnology company.
The vaccine candidate, COVAXIN, received emergency use approval from India's drugs regulator on Sunday, a move that faced questions from industry experts and opposition lawmakers due to lack of efficacy data.
Efficacy data from the company's ongoing late-stage trial should be available by March, Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, said in an online address to the media on Monday.
"We have four facilities coming up and we are planning (to make) around 200 million doses in Hyderabad, 500 million doses in other cities," Ella said. The company has 20 million doses available so far, he added.
The approval for COVAXIN, jointly developed with a government institute, was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers as a success in India's self-reliance push.
Ella defended the approval, citing multiple examples of emergency authorisation approvals given in the past based only on immunogenicity data, and said he believes in COVAXIN's efficacy.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan clarified on Twitter on Sunday that the emergency use approval for COVAXIN was "in clinical trial mode", wherein all recipients of the vaccine would be tracked and monitored as if they are in trial.
India has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, though cases have been steadily falling since a peak in September.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU