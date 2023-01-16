JUST IN
Delhi HC bench nixes plea against order dismissing PIL on CJI's appointment
Udaipur, Bikaner schools close till Jan 18 as mercury drops in Rajasthan
Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait to meet farmers in Buxar today
SC seeks response of govt on pleas seeking criminalisation of marital rape
'Gorkha Swabhiman Manch' formed to resurrect separate Gorkhaland demand
Delhi Assembly adjourned for the day after AAP protest against LG Saxena
Covid-19 centre contracts probe: BMC chief at ED office to record statement
Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons
Davos set for biggest post-pandemic gathering, significant Indian presence
PM Modi pays tributes to poet Thiruvalluvar, urges youth to read 'Kural'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
'Gorkha Swabhiman Manch' formed to resurrect separate Gorkhaland demand
icon-arrow-left
Udaipur, Bikaner schools close till Jan 18 as mercury drops in Rajasthan
Business Standard

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait to meet farmers in Buxar today

'I am going to Chausa in Buxar district in support of our farmer brothers and sisters. They were brutally assaulted by the local police on the night of January 11'

Topics
farmers protest | Bihar | Rakesh Tikait

IANS  |  Patna 

Bengaluru: BKU Spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event, at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru, Monday, May 30, 2022. Black ink was thrown at him by an unidentified person amid the event. (PTI Photo
null

In the wake of a brutal police assault last week, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait is scheduled to meet farmers in Bihar's Buxar district on Monday.

In a social media post, the BKU leader said: "I am going to Chausa in Buxar district in support of our farmer brothers and sisters. They were brutally assaulted by the local police on the night of January 11. The state government has acquired lands for the thermal power project. The farmers are demanding compensation for their lands and the state government is not giving them adequately.

"The farmers of Chausa have a genuine demand to give compensation at current market rate while the state government is giving as per the rate of 2012-13. The process of land acquisition is taking place in 2023 than why farmers would take compensations at the rate of 2012-13. The farmers should be compensated under the new rate.

"This is not an issue of Bihar only but also of the entire country. The intention of various state governments and the Centre is not clear. We have to intensify our movement. They want to grab the lands of the farmers. Whatever happened in Buxar was a crime."

On Sunday, Jamui MP and LJPR president Chirag Paswan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to intervene in the Chausa farmers issue.

The 250-acre land of Banarpur village under Chausa block was acquired by the state and Central governments for the 11980 megawatt thermal power, water pipeline and railway corridor projects.

Due to the acquisition, over 300 families have been affected in the village.

Some of the Dalit families also lost their houses as well and are living in makeshift huts.

--IANS

ajk/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on farmers protest

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 13:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU