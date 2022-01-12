Capt Amarinder Singh tests positive for Covid-19, isolates self

-
Former Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and has self-isolated himself.
Singh requested all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.
"I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested," tweeted Amarinder Singh.
On Monday, the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda said he had tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.
"I got my COVID-19 test done after witnessing initial symptoms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested," tweeted Nadda in Hindi.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Minister of State for Defence Ministry Ajay Bhatt also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Meanwhile, India recorded as many as 1,94,720 fresh COVID-19 infections and 442 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.
With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,60,70,510 including 9,55,319 active cases. The daily positivity rate due to this virus in the country is at 11.05 per cent. Active cases account for 2.65 per cent of the total cases.
As many as 69.52 crore total tests were conducted so far wherein a weekly positivity rate of 9.82 per cent was observed.Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 34,424 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi added 21, 259 fresh cases, West Bengal added 21,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, Karnataka reported 14,473 new cases and the rest of the cases were reported from other states.
Of the fresh infections logged in today in the country, 4,868 infections are of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Maharashtra reported 1,281 cases, Rajasthan reported 645 cases, Delhi reported 546 cases, Karnataka reported 479 cases and Kerala reported 350 cases of the Omicron variant.
