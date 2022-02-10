CDC predicts up to 978,000 Covid-19 deaths in US by early March

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
UK medical officers give nod for Covid-19 vaccines for children
Over 300,000 pregnant women given first dose of Covid-vaccine: Govt
-
A new ensemble forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has projected up to 978,000 total Covid-19 deaths in the US by early March.
The projection published Wednesday forecast that 5,800 to 21,700 new Covid-19 deaths will be reported during the week ending March 5, and that a total of 942,000 to 978,000 Covid-19 deaths will be reported by that date, Xinhua news agency reported.
The state- and territory-level ensemble forecasts predict that over the next four weeks, the number of newly reported deaths per week will likely decrease in 18 US jurisdictions, according to the CDC.
Several US states have announced plans to relax key mitigation measures as new Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations started to drop. But CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that despite encouraging trends in Covid-19 case rates, it is not time for the country as a whole to relax mitigation efforts.
"We are not there yet," Walensky added at a White House briefing.
"We continue to recommend masking in areas of high and substantial transmission -- that's much of the country right now -- in public indoor settings," she said.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU