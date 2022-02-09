Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat logs 2,560 new cases and 24 fatalities

-
-
Gujarat on Wednesday reported 2,560 fresh coronavirus cases and 24 fatalities due to the infection, raising the tally of infections to 12,08,212 and the death toll to 10,740, the state health department said.
A total of 8,812 COVID-19 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 11,70,117, leaving Gujarat with 27,355 active cases.
Ahmedabad district reported the highest 986 new cases followed by 406 cases in Vadodara, 161 in Surat, 135 in Gandhinagar, 106 in Mehsana among others.
Ahmedabad also reported the highest seven COVID-19 fatalities, while Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot recorded three fatalities each. Bhavnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka each saw two deaths due to COVID-19. One patient died each in Mehsana, Bharuch, Morbi and Mahisagar, as per the department.
The total number of vaccination doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 10.03 crore on Wednesday with 1.37 lakh more people getting jabbed, it said.
The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new COVID-19 cases and 13 recoveries, increasing the number of infections so far to 11,381 and recoveries to 11,348.
The UT is now left with 29 active cases. Four patients had died so far due to COVID-19, officials said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,08,212, new cases 2,560, death toll 10,740, discharged 11,70,117, active cases 27,355, people tested so far - figures not released.
