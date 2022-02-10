Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 884 new cases, 28 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 20,08,133 on Wednesday after 884 new infections, 148 more than the previous day's count, were registered, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said that 28 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 20,912.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 736 new cases and 32 more deaths.

The positivity rate, which was 1.87 per cent on Tuesday, increased slightly to 1.89 per cent.

Since Tuesday, 46,836 samples were tested in taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,35,97,058.

The bulletin said 1,470 patients recovered from the disease taking the discharge rate to 98.19 per cent. So far, 19,71,826 people have been cured of in the state.

The number of active cases now is 15,395.

Of the new positive cases, North 24 Parganas district reported the highest at 132, followed by 102 in Kolkata and 79 in Nadia.

The bulletin said that out of the 28 fresh fatalities, South 24 Parganas and Jalpaiguri districts each recorded four deaths while Kolkata, Darjeeling, Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman each registered three.

