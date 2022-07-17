CJI NV Ramana expresses concern on passing of bills without debates

Justice N.V. Ramana on Saturday expressed his concern over the decline in legislative performance and passing of bills without debates.

"The country is witnessing a decline in the quality of legislative performance. We have a form of government where the executive is accountable to the legislative. However, space for Leaders of opposition is diminishing in absence of thorough debate and politics has become acronymous. Political opposition should not transform into hostility which is being seen these days which are not signs of healthy democracy," he said.

He said this while addressing a seminar on the 75th year of parliamentary democracy organised under the aegis of Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

"Although the Constitution does not specify a minimum number of days for which the state assembly must meet every year but no doubt that citizens will benefit with longer engagement," he added.

"In a world as divided as ours, it is you who can hold the society together," he told lawmakers.

He further said: "Lack of debate in legislative bodies I mentioned is not criticism. My only concern was the burden imposed on the judiciary because of imperfection of law making. If bills are debated perfectly, we will have better laws."

He further said that India is the largest parliamentary democracy in the world.

"The role of the judiciary is most important in a democracy. Acting as a bridge between the aspirations of the common people and the truth in the 75 years of independence, the judiciary has written the story of India's growth and transformation as a result of progressive laws and policies. He said that democracy defines our identity, determines our liberties, rights and duties."

Calling upon the youth, Ramana said that youth is the basis of democracy and youth is the builder of India's future. Therefore, the youth of today should become aware and knowledgeable and ensure their participation in the democratic system.

On the occasion, Justice Ramana inaugurated the Digital Museum and said that this museum displays the rich culture along with political and historical features of Rajasthan. He said that this museum is not just a building but a bridge between our past and our future. This museum will undoubtedly make the youth curious.

