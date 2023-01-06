JUST IN
Delhi, Bengaluru among 10 best-performing airports globally in 2022: Cirium
Business Standard

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees C

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were once again enveloped by fog, reducing visibility

Haryana | Punjab | North India cold wave

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Representative Image

Cold conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab, with minimum temperatures remaining below normal at many places on Friday.

According to the Met department's weather report, Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Hisar, which recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees, was also gripped by biting cold. Bhiwani recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal 4.8 degrees, Rohtak 6.2 degrees. The minimum temperature in Ambala settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Balachaur recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 3.8 degrees, Ludhiana 4.6 degrees, Patiala 5.5 degrees, Amritsar 5 degrees. In Mohali, the minimum temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab, including in Chandigarh, have dropped sharply for the past few days, settling between 11 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were once again enveloped by fog, reducing visibility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 12:52 IST

