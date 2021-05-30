Complaint lodged in Bengal against Ramdev over comment on modern medicine

-
ALSO READ
Patanjali's Coronil, 1st 'proof-based' drug to fight Covid, gets govt nod
Patanjali says 'received' legal notice from IMA, will give 'befitting reply'
Ramdev has no ill-will against modern science, its practitioners: Patanjali
Patanjali Ayurved raises Rs 175 cr through non-convertible debentures
India developing capabilities for deep ocean missions: Harsh Vardhan
-
The Bengal chapter of the Indian
Medical Association (IMA) has lodged a complaint against Yoga guru Ramdev with the police for his alleged comment that many Covid-19 patients including doctors have died as modern medicines cannot treat the disease.
The organisation lodged the complaint at Sinthi police station in Kolkata accusing Ramdev of creating confusion among the public with "misleading and false information" during the pandemic.
"Ramdev has said that Covid patients are suffering and dying more due to modern medicine that cannot treat coronavirus. He has also said that more than 10,000 doctors have died even after taking both the doses of the vaccine, which is absolutely false," the IMA's Bengal branch said in the complaint lodged on Friday.
"By spreading such misleading and false information, he is creating confusion during this pandemic, which is a serious offence," it added.
In a viral video clip, Ramdev is heard saying that "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID- 19." He was also heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat coronavirus.
The remarks were met with vociferous protests from the doctors' association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the "extremely unfortunate" statement. The yoga guru withdrew it on May 23.
Earlier, the IMA said Ramdev's remarks should be "considered as hate speech" and he should be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act for misleading people by making "untutored and unlearned" statements.
The yoga guru on May 24 posed 25 questions to the IMA in an 'open letter' on his Twitter handle, asking if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and type-1 and 2 diabetes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU