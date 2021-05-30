Ministers compelled to speak out just to save PM's 'false image': Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Rahul attacks PM on Covid situation, asks him to remove tinted glasses
India's future wants Modi's system to be shaken out of sleep: Rahul Gandhi
'Hum do, humare do': Rahul takes dig at renaming of Gujarat stadium
Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over bodies buried in sands on Ganga banks
Sanjay Raut responds to Shah's accusation, says 'closed room' benefited BJP
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the government, saying ministers of different departments are compelled to speak out on any subject just to save the "false image" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"For the sake of PM's false image, any minister of any department is compelled to speak anything on any subject," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
His remarks came a day after Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar attacked Gandhi for his choice of words like "nautanki" for the prime minister when Modi was working to curb COVID and alleged that it was part of the toolkit's script.
Javadekar also asserted that COVID-19 vaccination will be complete in India by December this year, after Rahul Gandhi slammed the government's efforts on the drive in the midst of a vaccine shortage.
Congress leader P Chidambaram also hit out at the government asking, "Better unravel the mystery of the missing vaccines now before public anger over shortage of vaccines pours into the streets."
He said state governments are not able to get supplies from any manufacturer -- domestic or foreign.
"So, from where do the corporates expect to get their supplies?
"The proper thing to do is direct a CAG driven full-scope audit of capacity, production, despatch, supply and customers' lists of the two domestic manufacturers," he said on Twitter.
He also asked the corporates to tell from where they will get the supplies of vaccines.
"The mystery of the 'missing vaccines' is deepening every day," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU