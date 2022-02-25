Coronavirus pandemic: Gujarat records 293 new cases, 8 fatalities

-
Gujarat reported 293 new coronavirus positive cases and eight deaths on Thursday, which took its infection tally to 12,21,874 and fatality count to 10,919, the health department said.
The number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,942.
Of these, 34 are on ventilator support, while the remaining ones are stable, it said in a release.
A total of 729 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of such persons to 12,08,013.
As many as 10.27 crore anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population so far in the state, of which 1.15 lakh doses were given during the day.
No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours, an official release said.
Of the total 11,408 cases reported in the union territory so far, three cases are active. While four patients have died, 11,401 others have recovered, said a release by the UT administration.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,21,874, new cases 293, death toll 10,919, recoveries 12,08,013, active cases 2,942 and people tested so far - figures not released.
