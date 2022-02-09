Coronavirus pandemic: Rajasthan reports 3,728 new cases, 17 deaths

JUST IN
Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 3,728 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths due to the disease, according to health department data.

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Jaipur reported 860 fresh cases, followed by 351 in Jodhpur, 204 in Udaipur, 188 each in Alwar and Ganganagar, 187 in Kota and 118 in Rajsamand, the data showed.

Of the latest deaths, four were reported from Jodhpur, three from Jaipur, two each from Ajmer and Bundi, and one each from Bhilwara, Dausa, Nagaur, Sikar, Sirohi and Tonk, it said.

So far, 9,424 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

As many as 7,177 more people recovered from COVID-19. Currently, 33,812 patients are undergoing treatment in the state, the data showed.

First Published: Wed, February 09 2022. 21:04 IST

