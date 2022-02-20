Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal reports 278 new cases and 13 deaths

recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths and 278 more cases on Sunday, according to Health Department data.

The toll rose to 21,132 with the latest deaths. Of the 13 more deaths, Kolkata recorded seven, while two persons died in South 24 Parganas district, it said.

North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Uttar Dinajpur and Darjeeling recorded one death each, it said.

The positivity rate rose to 0.90 per cent from 0.79 per cent the previous day, while the number of daily tests was lower -- 30,735 on Sunday as against 35,591 on Saturday.

North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of new cases at 43, followed by 40 in Kolkata, according to the data.

With 1,373 people discharged on Sunday, the recovery rate was at 98.68 per cent, it said.

There are 5,540 active cases in the state at present, the bulletin said.

A total of 19,86,681 patients have been discharged so far, it said, adding that so far 20,13,353 cases were recorded in the state.

