Covid-19 vaccines: 15.1 million doses thrown away since March 1 in US

-
ALSO READ
Media report alleging vaccine wastage in Raj false: State govt tells Centre
Jharkhand tops in vaccine wastage; Kerala, WB report negative wastage
Vaccines shortage: Rajesh Tope contests Centre's vaccine wastage claim
States on overdrive to reduce vaccine wastage as Covid-19 cases rise
Covishield vaccine out of stock at Pune vaccination centres amid shortage
-
At least 15.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were thrown away since March 1 in the United States, at a time when there is a global shortage of vaccines which in turn is leading to deaths in a poor country.
According to NBC, pharmacies and state governments in the United States have thrown away at least 15.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since March 1.
Four national pharmacy chains reported more than 1 million wasted doses each, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to a public records request. Walgreens reported the most waste of any pharmacy, state or other vaccine provider, with nearly 2.6 million wasted doses. CVS reported 2.3 million wasted doses, while Walmart reported 1.6 million and Rite Aid reported 1.1 million.
The data released by the CDC is self-reported by pharmacies, states, and other vaccine providers. It is not comprehensive -- missing some states and federal providers -- and it does not include the reason doses had to be thrown away.
While wealthy nations are inoculating their citizens at fast pacing rates and also moving towards booster doses, poorer countries are lagging drastically behind in the race to get vaccinated.
Many developing countries also cannot afford the vaccines for their residents and looked to donations from richer countries, but global initiatives have not been entirely successful in supplying shots to those who need it.
The World Health Organization asked world leaders again to hold off on administering Covid-19 boosters for at least another month to give poorer nations the chance to inoculate more of their populations with first doses.
More than 5 billion Covid vaccine shots have been administered globally, with 75% of them administered in just 10 countries, according to the WHO.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU