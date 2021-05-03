CWG village becomes Delhi's 1st Covid centre with own oxygen plant

-
Amid the shortage of medical oxygen across the country due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi has got its first COVID care centre with its own oxygen plant at the Commonwealth Games village Sports complex.
The oxygen plant can supply oxygen to 18-20 patients simultaneously.
Dr Anurag Mishra, Clinical Manager at the COVID care centre, told ANI that to overcome the shortage of medical oxygen, oxygen plant has been set up at the COVID care centre itself.
"The shortage of medical oxygen in Delhi is due to the supply chain of the oxygen cylinders. Setting up our own oxygen plant is a great move," Mishra said.
"The plant has been donated by the HCL foundation. We are thankful to them as we no longer depend on a supply chain," he said.
He further urged the hospitals to set up their own oxygen plant as it can save many lives.
Several hospitals in Delhi continue to grapple with a shortage of oxygen, as coronavirus cases continue to spike every passing day. On Saturday, 12 COVID-19 patients, including a senior doctor, had died at Delhi's Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen.
Delhi recorded 20,394 new COVID-19 cases and 407 deaths on Sunday.
As per the official data issued on Sunday, the total count of cases in the city has gone up to 11,94,946 including 92,290 active cases and 10,85,690 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 16,966.
A lockdown is also in place in the national capital till May 10.
